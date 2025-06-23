Barclays Cuts Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $53.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Cactus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cactus

Cactus Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $45.10 on Friday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,680,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,247,000 after purchasing an additional 147,395 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,100,000 after purchasing an additional 195,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Cactus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,686,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 218,004 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cactus by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400,452 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.