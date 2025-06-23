Wall Street Zen Downgrades O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to Hold

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

O-I Glass Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE OI opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 131.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 75,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $747,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 43.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 526,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160,649 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

