Raymond James Financial Analysts Give Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of GTE stock opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.76 and a 12-month high of C$14.23. The firm has a market cap of C$203.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy

In related news, Director David Paul Smith sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total value of C$35,403.48. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.