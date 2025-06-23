TD Securities Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$58.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EMP.A. Desjardins upped their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Empire from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Empire from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Empire from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Empire from C$49.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Empire Stock Up 1.6%

Empire Announces Dividend

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$55.51 on Friday. Empire has a 12 month low of C$33.77 and a 12 month high of C$56.41. The firm has a market cap of C$7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.22, for a total value of C$591,611.18. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Empire

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

