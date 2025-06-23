RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

RBA opened at $104.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.78. RB Global has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $109.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.79.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $365,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,511.46. This represents a 17.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $950,334.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,311.04. The trade was a 62.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,349 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in RB Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in RB Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in RB Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in RB Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

