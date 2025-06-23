Wall Street Zen Downgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Hold

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $78.38 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $918,981.18. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,079.75. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $477,454,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,753,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $141,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $489,383,000 after purchasing an additional 690,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,503,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 595,569 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

