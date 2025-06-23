Wall Street Zen Upgrades Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) to “Buy”

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Acacia Research Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Acacia Research has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $344.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.38. Acacia Research had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

In other Acacia Research news, Director Isaac T. Kohlberg sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $61,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,112.64. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 220,579 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 435,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 197,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 145,216 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,158,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

