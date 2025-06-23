Wall Street Zen Upgrades DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Buy

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Get DexCom alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DexCom has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $117.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,445.60. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,724 shares of company stock worth $2,157,034. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.