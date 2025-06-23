Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
CHCI stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.48.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 32.61%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
