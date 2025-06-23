Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.48.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 32.61%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

In related news, Director David M. Guernsey sold 6,660 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $66,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,168.67. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Timothy Steffan sold 4,425 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,400. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,067. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.