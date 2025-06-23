Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Princeton Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.
Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 339,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.
