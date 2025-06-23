Equifax’s (EFX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $295.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.63.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $255.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.18. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equifax by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,400,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,446 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Equifax by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 7,883,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,087,000 after purchasing an additional 945,988 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

