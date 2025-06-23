Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $325.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $340.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.15.

NYSE:PSA opened at $290.12 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.82.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

