William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.61. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $168.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,315,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 712,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after acquiring an additional 580,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 577,848 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,292,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,480,000 after acquiring an additional 522,386 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

