TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

Get TPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $50.54 on Friday. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). TPG had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -496.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $977,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 12,263.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.