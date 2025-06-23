Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

GTE stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $202.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

In related news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 146,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,566,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,076.98. This trade represents a 10.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 523,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,974. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,557,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,488 shares during the last quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 897.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

