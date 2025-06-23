Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

EPR has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.9%

EPR opened at $58.27 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $302,313,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3,816.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,642,000 after buying an additional 1,827,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,257,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,166,000 after buying an additional 128,568 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 38.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,887,000 after buying an additional 331,513 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

