aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ATYR opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.88. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 294.7% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 2,652,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 46.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 120,496 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 334.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,231,052 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 777,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 77,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 306,100.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 658,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 658,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

