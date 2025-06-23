Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £240.66 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,719 ($23.08) per share, with a total value of £240.66 ($323.08).

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Liam Condon acquired 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,384 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £249.12 ($334.43).

On Wednesday, April 16th, Liam Condon acquired 30 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($16.11) per share, with a total value of £360 ($483.29).

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,688 ($22.66) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,479.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,411.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,131 ($15.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,888 ($25.35).

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Johnson Matthey ( LON:JMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 149.20 ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a GBX 32 ($0.43) dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 130.84%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

