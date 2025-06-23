Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Gaxos.ai Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GXAI opened at $1.38 on Friday. Gaxos.ai has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaxos.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gaxos.ai by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gaxos.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

