Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Gaxos.ai Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:GXAI opened at $1.38 on Friday. Gaxos.ai has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.
Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.
