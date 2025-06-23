Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Sera Prognostics Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 28,685.22%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 23,042 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $32,950.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,218.87. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,721 shares of company stock worth $127,856. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 48.1% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 866,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 281,703 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,498,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $4,563,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

