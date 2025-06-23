TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of TNL Mediagene in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TNL Mediagene stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 168,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. TNL Mediagene comprises about 1.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.56% of TNL Mediagene at the end of the most recent quarter.
TNL Mediagene Company Profile
TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
