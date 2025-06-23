Wall Street Zen Downgrades JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) to Hold

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 1.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $573,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,354,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,798,021.12. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $533,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,929,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,089,840.20. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,113 shares of company stock worth $8,568,964. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in JFrog by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

