Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Creative Global Technology Stock Down 36.1%

Shares of CGTL opened at $1.45 on Friday. Creative Global Technology has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Global Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Global Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Creative Global Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Creative Global Technology

