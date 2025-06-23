Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

CPNG stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,978.10. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $282,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,568,816.75. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock worth $1,067,780,811. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Coupang by 101.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,413,000 after buying an additional 20,555,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coupang by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,686,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,594,000 after buying an additional 17,123,637 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $168,127,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Coupang by 436.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,497,000 after buying an additional 7,067,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

