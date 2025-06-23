Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $300.96 million for the quarter.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $289.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Worthington Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WOR stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. Worthington Enterprises has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124,867 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter worth $533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

