AeroVironment (AVAV) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $242.69 million for the quarter.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $189.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 0.81. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $236.60.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroVironment stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James Financial raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

