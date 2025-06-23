AeroVironment (AVAV) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $242.69 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $189.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 0.81. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $236.60.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroVironment stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
