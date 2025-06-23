APi Group Stock to Split on Tuesday, July 1st (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 30th.

APi Group Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $51.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.55 and a beta of 1.58. APi Group has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $52.00 price objective on APi Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on APi Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on APi Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on APi Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,748,997.44. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in APi Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

