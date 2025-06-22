MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes $396,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $280.67 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $170.41 and a 52 week high of $286.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

