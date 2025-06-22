Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 12.770-12.890 EPS.

Accenture Stock Down 6.8%

Accenture stock traded down $20.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,638,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.98 and its 200-day moving average is $333.68. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accenture stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

