Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 6,717 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 148.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $182.57 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.14. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.