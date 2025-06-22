Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after buying an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

