AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on T. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.