Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,717 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.