Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 338 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.57 and its 200-day moving average is $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.