MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $185.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

