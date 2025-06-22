Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,369,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CVX opened at $149.36 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.65.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

