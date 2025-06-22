1,268 Shares in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,613,960,000 after purchasing an additional 746,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after acquiring an additional 410,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $149.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average is $148.65. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

