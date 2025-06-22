Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.3% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.