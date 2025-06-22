Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average of $171.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

