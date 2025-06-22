Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.68% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.500-10.700 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.5%

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.13.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.35.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,249,066.84. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

