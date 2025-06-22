Top Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 19th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the solar energy industry—this can include manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, developers of solar power plants, and firms specializing in installation or maintenance of solar systems. By buying solar stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth and technological advances of renewable energy. Performance of these stocks often correlates with government policies, technological innovation, and overall demand for clean power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.05. 94,677,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,787,054. Tesla has a 12 month low of $179.66 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.47.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $484.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.06 and a 200 day moving average of $491.41. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.82 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $490.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,642. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $500.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.60.

