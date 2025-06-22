Consolidated Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,500. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $32,096,336.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,274,300. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $322.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

