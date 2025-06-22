Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Trimmed by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,785,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,106,000 after buying an additional 587,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,990,000 after buying an additional 405,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,260,000 after buying an additional 366,047 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $190.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.65.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

