Synergy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 148.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.14.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.