Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Purchases New Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $278.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.51.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

