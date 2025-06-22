MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $547.72 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.80 and a 200-day moving average of $533.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

