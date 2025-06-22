Cyr Financial Inc. Has $385,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cyr Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $547.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

