Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $249.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,134 shares of company stock valued at $163,760,949 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

