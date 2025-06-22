Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $322.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 13th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price target (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

