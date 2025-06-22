Best Toy Stocks Worth Watching – June 21st

Costco Wholesale, Kroger, Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Dollar Tree, and SRM Entertainment are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks is a colloquial term for low-priced, highly speculative equities—often penny or microcap issues—that some traders treat more like playthings than long-term investments. They typically have thin liquidity, wide bid-ask spreads and can swing wildly on minimal news or trading volume. While they may offer the lure of rapid gains, they also carry a disproportionately high risk of sudden price crashes and market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $980.29. 3,250,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,702. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market cap of $434.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,002.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $981.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. 35,151,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,011. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.16. 20,513,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,967,532. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $767.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. 9,617,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,888. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.39. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $242.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,540,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $109.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

Shares of NASDAQ SRM traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,732,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,624. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $190.33 million, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. SRM Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRM

Featured Stories